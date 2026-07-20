Original • 15 seasons available (279 episodes)

King of the HillKing of the Hill

King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.more

King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Ju...More

Starring: Mike JudgeKathy NajimyPamela Adlon

TV14Adult AnimationComedySitcomTV Series1997
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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King of the Hill S15 - Trailer
King of the Hill S14 - Trailer

About this Show

King of the Hill

King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.

Starring: Mike JudgeKathy NajimyPamela AdlonJohnny HardwickStephen Root

TV14Adult AnimationComedySitcomTV Series1997
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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