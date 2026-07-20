King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.more
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Ju...More
Starring: Mike JudgeKathy NajimyPamela Adlon
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King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.
Starring: Mike JudgeKathy NajimyPamela AdlonJohnny HardwickStephen Root
About this Show
King of the Hill
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.
Starring: Mike JudgeKathy NajimyPamela AdlonJohnny HardwickStephen Root