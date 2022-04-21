Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror StoryCaptive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

In 1972, seven-year-old Steven vanishes from Merced, CA. When he heroically returns 7 years later, the media can’t get enough of the story. But this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.more

In 1972, seven-year-old Steven vanishes from Merced, CA. When he...More

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2022

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Captive Audience Official Trailer

About this Show

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

In 1972, seven-year-old Steven vanishes from Merced, CA. When he heroically returns 7 years later, the media can’t get enough of the story. But this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2022

You May Also Like

Enemies of the State
Documentaries • Movie (2020)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The Devil You Know
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Dark Side of the 90s
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Red Dog
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Dead Asleep
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Missing 411
Documentaries • Movie (2017)
FYRE FRAUD
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
The Housewife and the Hustler
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Wild Crime
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier
Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Obey Giant
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Have You Seen This Man?
Documentaries • TV Series (2022)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
Bundle & SaveBundle & Save
logos
Includes Hulu (plan of your choice), Disney+, and ESPN+.
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
DISNEY+, ESPN+,
Hulu + Live TV
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required.
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad-free
Live sports with ESPN+, now on HuluLive sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
Live sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Espanol Add-onEspanol Add-on
Espanol Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.