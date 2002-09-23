5 seasons available (121 episodes)

CSI: MiamiCSI: Miami

Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.more

Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,...More

Starring: David CarusoEmily ProcterAdam Rodriguez

TV14ThrillerDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2002
  • hd

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About this Show

CSI: Miami

Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.

Starring: David CarusoEmily ProcterAdam RodriguezJonathan TogoRex Linn

TV14ThrillerDramaCrimeMysteryTV Series2002
  • hd

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