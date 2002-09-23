10 seasons available

CSI: Miami

TV14 • Drama, Crime, Mystery, Thriller • TV Series • 2002

Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators...more









Episodes
Season12345678910
Episode 1

Countermeasures

Horatio and Natalia’s lives hang in the balance as Horatio stands between Natalia and certain death.
Episode 2

Stiff

The CSIs are led into the sexy world of male gigolos when they uncover an unusual murder weapon.
Episode 3

Blown Away

A tornado touches down on a murder scene, damaging the evidence and putting Ryan and Walter in grave danger.
Episode 4

Look Who's Taunting

The team chases a sadistic killer who takes womens' eyes, and a new nemesis challenges Horatio.
Episode 5

Killer Regrets

Horatio protects a Mexican police chief from the mysterious assassin who killed her husband.
Episode 6

By the Book

In a deserted mansion, the CSIs find a body hanging that appears to have been killed by a vampire.
Episode 7

Sinner Takes All

A high stakes poker game is disrupted by a masked assassin, leaving one player dead and the CSIs baffled.
Episode 8

Dead Ringer

When Horatio finds another corpse with missing eyes, everything points to his nemesis, “The Taunter” – except he has an airtight alibi.
Episode 9

A Few Dead Men

The CSIs investigate when three convicted murderers are released from prison and someone starts killing them one by one.
Episode 10

Long Gone

When an entire family disappears into thin air, Horatio vows to find them, dead or alive.
Episode 11

Crowned

The CSIs expose the seedy underbelly of children’s beauty pageants when a contestant's mom is murdered.
Episode 12

Friendly Fire

An eccentric genius is assassinated with the most unique weapon the CSIs have ever seen.
Episode 13

Terminal Velocity

When a skydiver is murdered, the CSIs discover that he has more than 100 children and all of them are suspects
Episode 14

Last Straw

When the sisters of a Miami sorority are knocked off one by one, the CSIs try to end the murder spree.
Episode 15

No Good Deed

When a neighborhood do-gooder is murdered, Horatio and the CSIs discover that he was planning to blow the whistle on something big.
Episode 16

Rest in Pieces

When the "Miami Taunter" kills again, Horatio comes face-to-face with the matriarch of the suspected killer's family, who may or may not help his investigation.
Episode 17

At Risk

When a beloved tennis coach is nearly killed, Calleigh discovers a personal connection to the case,.
Episode 18

Law & Disorder

Horatio uncovers a corruption scandal that pits him against an old adversary, and Calleigh makes a life-changing decision.
Episode 19

Habeas Corpse

When one of the CSI's biggest enemies is murdered, Horatio must determine which of his team members is a suspect.



