Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]

TV14 • Thriller, Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2014

Fuyuki City—a city surrounded by the ocean and the mountains becomes the setting for an age-old ritual. To realize the mythical Holy Grail, which is s...more

Fuyuki City—a city surrounded by the ocean and the mountains becomes the setting for an age-old ritual. To realize the mythical Holy Grail, which is s...more

Episodes
Season12
Episode 14

(Sub) Time of Departure

Caster keeps Saber hostage, but Kuzuki is not happy with his Servant calling her own shots. Rin, determined to take out Caster and her Master, orders Archer to take out Kuzuki. Will Archer do as she says?
Episode 15

(Sub) Princess of Colchis

Despite losing Saber, Shirou is determined to fight. Since Caster is protected by Kuzuki and Archer, Shirou and Rin decide to team up with another Master. Left with no other option, they set out to find Illyasviel and Berserker.
Episode 16

(Sub) A Battle of Legend

Shirou and Rin finally reach the castle where Illyasviel and Berserker are. However, there are other unexpected guests visiting Illyasviel.
Episode 17

(Sub) Winter Days, the Form Wishes Take

Shirou is devastated since he was unable to save Illyasviel. Together with Rin, he is determined to fight Caster and the others. Out of the blue, they are visited by a Servant who is willing to lend a hand!
Episode 18

(Sub) The Dark Sword Bares Its Fangs

Rin and Shirou begin their battle against Caster and Kuzuki while Lancer faces off with Archer. Will Rin's plan work in the end?
Episode 19

(Sub) The Beginning of the Circle

Now that Archer is no longer Rin's Servant, he is determined to kill Shirou. However, Shirou is not afraid of him. Rin and Saber are willing to do anything to stop Archer!
Episode 20

(Sub) Idealism's End (The Answer)

Together with Saber and Lancer, Shirou is set out to rescue Rin. He is not afraid to face Archer! Will they be able to save Rin?
Episode 21

(Sub) Unlimited Blade Works

Rin is helpless now in Kirei's hands, while Shirou faces Archer. Is he skillful enough to defeat Archer?
Episode 22

(Sub) Answer

Shirou's battle with Archer continues. But then an unexpected visitor appears, and new information unfolds.
Episode 23

(Sub) Winter Days, a Long Way Home

Wishing to avenge Archer and destroy the Holy Grail once and for all, Rin and Shirou consider their options and try to come up with a strategy.
Episode 24

(Sub) Incarnation

While Saber faces off against the guard at the gate, Shirou and Rin try to destroy the Holy Grail!
Episode 25

(Sub) Unlimited Blade Works

With everything seeming to be against them, will Shirou and Rin be able to survive?
Episode 26

(Sub) Epilogue

The Holy Grail War is over… The dust has settled… What awaits Rin and Shirou on their next journey?

