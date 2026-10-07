ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

1 season available (9 episodes)

ABC World News Tonight With David MuirABC World News Tonight With David Muir

The latest news from America, as reported by the ABC television network.more

The latest news from America, as reported by the ABC television n...More

Starring: David Muir

TVPGNewsTV Series1953
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's "flying car" more than a decade in the making
Katie Zacharia "transitioning out" of White House press secretary role after 5 days
Rare access inside the combat center monitoring Iranian threats
ABC News' Matt Rivers on board the USS George Washington
ICE agent put on leave after allegedly running over immigrant in Houston
Trump cancels plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter
Final inflation report before midterms show prices for Americans are on the rise
New Mexico teacher allegedly shot by student
Pope Leo recovering from surgery after lung cancer diagnosis
2 planes come within 1,000 feet after jet takes off without permission
9 roller coasters across US shutdown after man falls to death on Six Flags ride
Guilfoyle steps down as ambassador to Greece after Trump calls for resignation
ICE tactics draw new scrutiny after video of arrest in New Jersey
Rep. Ilhan Omar's home searched by federal agents after DOJ obtains warrant
Trump defends diesel deal with Russia amid growing backlash
Growing signs Democrats could retake the House and Senate
ICE facing renewed scrutiny and protest
Millions bracing for heavy rain and flash flooding
Trump calls for new president in Ukraine
Backlash over Hegseth announcing Fort Hood shooter's execution will be livestreamed
Conditions rapidly deteriorate as Hurricane Isaias prepares to make landfall
Looking back at the legacy of NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka
Protests in New York City after ICE shooting of father in car with son
Video shows 'Pretty Little Liars' actor getting beaten, robbed at gunpoint
Dozens killed after Russian glide bomb hits public buses in Eastern Ukraine
Pentagon: Firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter will be livestreamed
WSJ: Kimberly Guilfoyle sought $100,000 from donor to pay credit card bill
Ashlee Buzzard in custody after missing daughter's remains found in Utah, sources say
Powerful storms on both coasts impact Christmas travel rush
White House says $4 billion in emergency SNAP funds could take weeks
Suspects attempted to bomb news van in Utah neighborhood, FBI says
New York judge rejects Sean Combs' motion for mistrial

About this Show

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

The latest news from America, as reported by the ABC television network.

Starring: David Muir

TVPGNewsTV Series1953
  • hd

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