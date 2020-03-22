2 seasons available

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

TVPG • News • TV Series • 1952

World News brings the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.

2 seasons available (170 episodes)

Hospitals report 50 percent surge in coronavirus patients

Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

States complain about federal government response to people not social distancing

Cases in coronavirus pandemic surge in US

Hospitals under pressure from the outbreak

President Trump announces order of over 600 million hospital masks

Italy records its highest death toll in a day

US coronavirus cases soar past 16,000 with at least 200 dead

World Health Organization warns the young: ‘You are not invincible’

Chilling hospital video from Italy seen as death roll rises

Senate GOP, White House introduce $1 trillion plan

Temporary hospitals built at breakneck speed in US

475 deaths in Italy in 24 hours -- the nation’s most COVID-19 fatalities in a day

Doctors, nurses warn shortage of protective gear endangers them

Trump closes border with Canada to nonessential traffic

Fear rises over the safety of US health workers on the front lines

NYC mayor warns residents to prepare for shelter-in-place order

Trump plan: Give direct cash payments to most Americans

Trump gives himself high marks in coronavirus fight

Trump warns coronavirus crisis could stretch into summer

US hospitals report spike in incoming patients

Breaking developments in the coronavirus pandemic

Breaking news concerning the U.S. economy

Chaos in American airports

New York state reports its first 2 fatalities

Trump extends travel ban with Europe to include UK, Ireland

Trump reveals he has been tested for COVID-19

Anxieties high as Americans rush home before travel restrictions

Coronavirus fears spur event cancellations

President Trump not taking responsibility for coronavirus testing issues

Frustration mounts over COVID-19 testing

Italy on lockdown as death toll continues to rise

State of emergency declared in New York City over coronavirus

10 nursing homes in Washington state have coronavirus

State health authorities say they don't have enough tests

Frustration mounts aboard virus-stricken Grand Princess

Joe Biden riding high going into primaries in 6 states

New York orders nation's first coronavirus containment zone

Trump pitches economic recovery plan amid virus crisis

Grand Princess finally allowed to dock at California port

New York reels with largest coronavirus outbreak in US

Wall Street experiences largest point drop in history

Fast moving developments in the coronavirus outbreak

Major lockdown in Italy from coronavirus

State Department advising Americans not to get on cruise ships

21 on board stranded cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

State of Emergency in New York with at least 76 coronavirus cases

What people can do to stop the spread of coronavirus

The fallout from the new coronavirus now spreading coast to coast

Thousands of cruise ship passengers wait off the coast of California

WHO reports number of COVID-19 infections on the verge of 100,000

Coronavirus cases double in New York

Elizabeth Warren bows out of presidential race

FBI asking for photos of missing children in Idaho

Coronavirus cases linked to sick NY man jumps to 11

Joe Biden relishes stunning comeback on Super Tuesday

Passenger tries to open plane door mid-flight: Witnesses

Joe Biden heads into Super Tuesday with momentum

NYC disinfecting trains, stations as coronavirus cases grow nationwide

Tennessee tornadoes kill at least 25

Coronavirus sparks new travel alerts

COVID-19 brings US death toll to 6

Joe Biden gets big endorsements

American Airlines and Delta cancelling all flights to Milan

Historic Taliban peace deal signed

President authorizing highest travel advisory

Spike in coronavirus cases and fatalities around the world

What South Carolina primary results could indicate about Super Tuesday

White House responds to political fallout from coronavirus

1st coronavirus death in the US confirmed

