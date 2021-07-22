Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

Nine Perfect StrangersNine Perfect Strangers

DramaTV Series2021

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, "Nine Perfect

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Mori...More

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Random Acts of Mayhem

Promised total transformation, nine very different people arrive at Tranquillum House, a secluded retreat run by the mysterious wellness guru Masha.
Episode 2

The Critical Path

As healing begins, the guests begin to doubt the retreat’s unconventional methods. They came for massages and relaxation, not to face their own mortality.
Episode 3

Earth Day

Forced to live “off of the land” on Earth Day, tension within the group erupts as treatment intensifies and hunger pains set in.

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer

Nine Perfect Strangers Teaser

Nine Perfect Strangers Date Announcement

About this Show

Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Starring: Nicole KidmanMelissa McCarthyMichael ShannonLuke EvansBobby Cannavale

Creators: David E. KelleyJohn-Henry ButterworthSamantha Strauss

DramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

