Original • 2 seasons available (16 episodes)

Nine Perfect StrangersNine Perfect Strangers

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.more

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Mori...More

Starring: Nicole KidmanMelissa McCarthyMichael Shannon

Creators: David E. KelleyJohn-Henry ButterworthSamantha Strauss

TVMADramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Nine Perfect Strangers - Season 1 Trailer
Nine Perfect Strangers Teaser
Look Ahead
Nine Perfect Strangers Date Announcement
Sneak Peek: Brave New World
Inside the Series
Nine Strangers
Sneak Peek: Ever After
Sneak Peek: Motherlode
Sneak Peek: Sweet Surrender
Welcome to Tranquillum

About this Show

Nine Perfect Strangers

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Starring: Nicole KidmanMelissa McCarthyMichael ShannonLuke EvansBobby Cannavale

Creators: David E. KelleyJohn-Henry ButterworthSamantha Strauss

TVMADramaTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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