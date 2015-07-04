Very few adolescent boys and girls have an onset of special abilities. Yu Otosaka is one such man who uses his ability unbeknownst to others in order to lead a satisfying school life. Then one day, a girl named Nao Tomori suddenly appears before him. Their encounter reveals the destiny for wielders of special abilities. This is a story written by Jun Maeda (Angel Beats!, Clannad, Kanon) of those gifted youth and how they spend their days of adolescence…more
Very few adolescent boys and girls have an onset of special abili...More
Starring: Kouki UchiyamaAyane SakuraMomo Asakura
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Very few adolescent boys and girls have an onset of special abilities. Yu Otosaka is one such man who uses his ability unbeknownst to others in order to lead a satisfying school life. Then one day, a girl named Nao Tomori suddenly appears before him. Their encounter reveals the destiny for wielders of special abilities. This is a story written by Jun Maeda (Angel Beats!, Clannad, Kanon) of those gifted youth and how they spend their days of adolescence…
Starring: Kouki UchiyamaAyane SakuraMomo AsakuraTakahiro MizushimaMaaya Uchida
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Very few adolescent boys and girls have an onset of special abilities. Yu Otosaka is one such man who uses his ability unbeknownst to others in order to lead a satisfying school life. Then one day, a girl named Nao Tomori suddenly appears before him. Their encounter reveals the destiny for wielders of special abilities. This is a story written by Jun Maeda (Angel Beats!, Clannad, Kanon) of those gifted youth and how they spend their days of adolescence…
Starring: Kouki UchiyamaAyane SakuraMomo AsakuraTakahiro MizushimaMaaya Uchida