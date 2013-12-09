The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit holiday decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns featuring four families per episode who build eye-popping home Holiday displays to compete to win the $50,000 prize and the coveted Light Fight trophy.more
The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit holiday ...More
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The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit holiday decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns featuring four families per episode who build eye-popping home Holiday displays to compete to win the $50,000 prize and the coveted Light Fight trophy.
About this Show
The Great Christmas Light Fight
The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit holiday decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns featuring four families per episode who build eye-popping home Holiday displays to compete to win the $50,000 prize and the coveted Light Fight trophy.