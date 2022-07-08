About this Show
Supreme Team
The real story of the notorious Queens, NY crime syndicate known as the Supreme Team, as told by its two leaders, Kenneth ?Supreme? McGriff and Gerald ?Prince? Miller. Through the voices of these two infamous entrepreneurs as well as hip hop legend LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, journalist Joy Reid, singer Ashanti, producer Irv Gotti and others in the local community, viewers are given access beyond the headlines to examine the broader cultural dynamics and the impact that this small group had on hip hop and society at large.