10 seasons available (143 episodes)

9-1-19-1-1

From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.more

From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedur...More

Starring: Angela BassettOliver StarkElijah M. Cooper

Creator: Brad Falchuk

TV14DramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
9-1-1 S10 - Trailer
Athena Saves Amir with Some Thrilling Heroics
Sneak Peek: And Now...Athena Waits
Bobby Comes Clean to Athena
Sneak Peek: Hen's Cryptic Visitor
Bobby Does His Best to Make Amends
Sneak Peek: Bobby's Past Has Returned
Sneak Peek: Painful Memories for Maddie
The Squad Comes Together To Take Down a Criminal
Chimney is Confused -- But He's Still Chimney
Sneak Peek: Where's Chimney?
Jennifer Love Hewitt on Maddie & Chimney Tying the Knot
Buck Tells Eddie He Was on a Date with Tommy
Sneak Peek: A Hand with a Mind of Its Own
"9-1-1" Celebrates 100 Episodes!
Tommy and Buck Share a Moment
Sneak Peek: Jesse Palmer Has an Emergency
Hen Gets Some Help to Find Bobby and Athena
Sneak Peek: What Do We Do Now?
Sneak Peek: The Takeover Is Underway
The Storm Gets Worse and Bobby and Athena Are in Trouble
Athena Thinks There's Been a Murder on the Ship
Buck and Eddie Talk "Players" vs. "Nesters"
Eddie's "Jello Body" Game Helps Save a Life
Sneak Peek: Fighter Jet + House = Bad Time
The Best Moments: Angela Bassett
We Are Family: A Look Back At Season 5
First Look: Season 6
Captain Nash And May Are Buried In Rubble from "May Day"
Carson Is Trapped In The Electrical Vault from "May Day"
Chim And Hen Try To Rescue A Mom That Fell In A Hole On The Ground from "FOMO"
Reality TV Show Groom Collapses At A Wedding from "FOMO"
The Team Attends An Emergency At A Wedding from "FOMO"
There's A Girl Trapped In The Sauna from "FOMO"
Buck Comforts Maddie As She Regrets Missing Some Of Her Daughter's Life from "FOMO"
Buck Comforts Lucy from "Dumb Luck"
Eddie And Buck Discuss Saving Charlie's Life from "Dumb Luck"
A Man Hits A Pedestrian On The Street from "Dumb Luck"
Hen Knows What's Wrong With Pauline from "Fear-o-Phobia"
A Deep Conversation With Eddie from "Fear-o-Phobia"
Cast Superlatives
In Between The Tweets: Oliver Stark
Maddie Opens Up To Chimney About Suicide from "Boston"
A Man Get's Hit In The Head With An Axe from "Boston"
Maddie is scared to go home and find out that Chimney hates her. from "Boston"
Tara Is Upset Because Maddie Is Leaving from "Boston"
Jennifer Love Hewitt On Maddie's Return
In Between The Tweets: Peter Krause
Birthday Celebration Ruined
Homemade Bomb Found Under A Truck
Preview: Never Have FOMO Again
First Look: A Speedy And Thrilling Return
A Return That Will Not Disappoint
The Crew Tries To Rescue An Unconscious Victim from "Wrapped in Red"
An Open Elevator Shaft Leaves A Victim Injured from "Wrapped in Red"
Buck Meets Up With Taylor from "Past Is Prologue"
Car Flips From Oil Crash from "Past Is Prologue"
The Crew Chats While The Wait For Coffee from "Past Is Prologue"
May Walks In On Angela And Bobby from "Past Is Prologue"
The Past Is The Past For A Reason from "Past Is Prologue"
Edgar Hill's Story from "Ghost Stories"
The 118 Search For A Man Buried Alive from "Ghost Stories"
Athena Is Still Worried About Harry from "Ghost Stories"
The 118 Enter The Prison from "Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1"
A Grim Discovery from "Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1"
The Prison Riot Continues To Escalate from "Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1"
Buck And Eddie Are In A Bad Situation
Claudette Takes Over from "Peer Pressure"
Mother Daughter Mani-Pedi Day from "Peer Pressure"
The Retirement Home Is On Fire! from "Peer Pressure"

About this Show

9-1-1

From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.

Starring: Angela BassettOliver StarkElijah M. CooperAisha HindsKenneth Choi

Creator: Brad Falchuk

TV14DramaTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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