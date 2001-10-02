A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.more
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobil...More
Starring: Alan AldaMcLean StevensonWayne Rogers
Creator: Richard Hooker
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A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
About this Show
M*A*S*H
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.