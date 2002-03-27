Assembly-line worker and family man George (comic George Lopez) is promoted to manage an airplane parts factory in Los Angeles. George is clearly devoted to his wife, Angie, and their children, Max and Carmen, but his live-in, insensitive, difficult mother makes things complicated.more
Assembly-line worker and family man George (comic George Lopez) i...More
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Assembly-line worker and family man George (comic George Lopez) is promoted to manage an airplane parts factory in Los Angeles. George is clearly devoted to his wife, Angie, and their children, Max and Carmen, but his live-in, insensitive, difficult mother makes things complicated.
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George Lopez
Assembly-line worker and family man George (comic George Lopez) is promoted to manage an airplane parts factory in Los Angeles. George is clearly devoted to his wife, Angie, and their children, Max and Carmen, but his live-in, insensitive, difficult mother makes things complicated.