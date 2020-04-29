Original • 1 season available (12 episodes)

Normal PeopleNormal People

EMMY® NOMINATED Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves. All episodes available April 29, 2020.more

EMMY® NOMINATED Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Norma...More

Starring: Daisy Edgar-JonesPaul MescalEliot Salt

TVMADramaTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Normal People Official Trailer
Normal People | Bringing the Book to Life
Normal People | Creating Intimacy
Normal People Official Teaser

About this Show

Normal People

EMMY® NOMINATED Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person's life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as they explore different versions of themselves. All episodes available April 29, 2020.

Starring: Daisy Edgar-JonesPaul MescalEliot SaltIndia MullenAislin McGuckin

TVMADramaTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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