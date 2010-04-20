If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.more
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearanc...More
Starring: Robert ClotworthyGiorgio A. TsoukalosErich von Däniken
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If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
Starring: Robert ClotworthyGiorgio A. TsoukalosErich von DänikenDavid ChildressWilliam Henry
About this Show
Ancient Aliens
If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.
Starring: Robert ClotworthyGiorgio A. TsoukalosErich von DänikenDavid ChildressWilliam Henry