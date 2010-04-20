21 seasons available (266 episodes)

Ancient AliensAncient Aliens

If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.more

If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearanc...More

Starring: Robert ClotworthyGiorgio A. TsoukalosErich von Däniken

TV14AliensScience & TechnologyTV Series2010
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesAncient Aliens FranchiseExtrasDetails
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Docuseries, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
Ancient Aliens The Ultimate EvidenceTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2015)
UFO SIGHTING Inspires Holy Site
The Mayan Calendar Mystery
Chaco Canyon Petroglyphs
King Pakal's Spaceship
Mysterious Temples of Palenque
Alien Apocalypse 2012
Alien Hotspots
Ancient Death Rays
Ancient UFO Sightings
Ancient Underground City
Florida's Coral Castle
Hidden Caves of Tayos
Japan's Atlantis
Legends of the Anasazi
Mayan Underground
Mexico's Zone of Silence
Mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle
Myths of Atlantis
The Nazi Bell
Operation Paperclip
Peru's Ancient Fortress
Peru's Gate of the Gods
Stonehenge of Armenia
Stones of Carnac
Turkey's Buried City
UFO Sightings on the World Grid
Walls of Jericho
Where was Atlantis?
Wormholes
Discovering the Next Earth
Foo Fighters
Frank Drake and the Founding of SETI
Vimanas
What Are the Pyramids?

About this Show

Ancient Aliens

If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.

Starring: Robert ClotworthyGiorgio A. TsoukalosErich von DänikenDavid ChildressWilliam Henry

TV14AliensScience & TechnologyTV Series2010
  • hd

You May Also Like

Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
Unidentified: UFOs in the HeadlinesTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
The Proof Is Out ThereTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2023)
How the Universe WorksTVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
UFOs: The White House FilesTVPG • Political, Space • TV Series (2019)
Ancient Aliens The Ultimate EvidenceTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2015)
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the TruthTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2017)
UFO's: Top Secret Alien FilesTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2019)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
The UnXplainedTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
Lost Treasures of EgyptTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
History's Greatest MysteriesTVPG • History, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Drain the OceansTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2019)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.