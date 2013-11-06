Imagine a MMORPG that has become a global phenomenon, immersing millions of players in its online world over 11 editions. But what happens when someth...more
Imagine a MMORPG that has become a global phenomenon, immersing millions of players in its online world over 11 editions. But what happens when something goes terribly wrong with the 12th expansion, and the hit RPG becomes a deadly “real people in jeopardy” situation as 30,000 players suddenly find themselves pulled permanently into the game’s no longer fictional universe? Heroes will be born, leaders will rise and a new legend will be forged as sword and sorcery becomes real in LOG HORIZON!
2 seasons available (100 episodes)
2 seasons available
(100 episodes)
