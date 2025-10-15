Real life BFFs Mackenzie Turner and Lael Hansen are stars of The Besties in Spooky Sleepover, where every night brings a new fright! From 3AM ghost games to evil twins and possessed pets, Mackenzie and Lael face scares with humor, courage, and friendship. Packed with spooky fun and bestie bonding, every slumber party becomes the ultimate sleepover with The Besties!more
Real life BFFs Mackenzie Turner and Lael Hansen are stars of The ...More
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Real life BFFs Mackenzie Turner and Lael Hansen are stars of The Besties in Spooky Sleepover, where every night brings a new fright! From 3AM ghost games to evil twins and possessed pets, Mackenzie and Lael face scares with humor, courage, and friendship. Packed with spooky fun and bestie bonding, every slumber party becomes the ultimate sleepover with The Besties!
About this Show
The Besties in Spooky Sleepover
Real life BFFs Mackenzie Turner and Lael Hansen are stars of The Besties in Spooky Sleepover, where every night brings a new fright! From 3AM ghost games to evil twins and possessed pets, Mackenzie and Lael face scares with humor, courage, and friendship. Packed with spooky fun and bestie bonding, every slumber party becomes the ultimate sleepover with The Besties!