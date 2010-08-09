Twenty of the most unforgettable contestants/suitors from the hit franchise “The Bachelor” reunite! The series, the first “all-star” reunion from previous seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” will feature the participants living together in a house in a competitive reality show. The show will also offer the 20 now-single contestants a “second chance” at finding love, something that didn’t quite work out during their first stint on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”more
Twenty of the most unforgettable contestants/suitors from the hit...More
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Twenty of the most unforgettable contestants/suitors from the hit franchise “The Bachelor” reunite! The series, the first “all-star” reunion from previous seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” will feature the participants living together in a house in a competitive reality show. The show will also offer the 20 now-single contestants a “second chance” at finding love, something that didn’t quite work out during their first stint on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”
About this Show
Bachelor Pad
Twenty of the most unforgettable contestants/suitors from the hit franchise “The Bachelor” reunite! The series, the first “all-star” reunion from previous seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” will feature the participants living together in a house in a competitive reality show. The show will also offer the 20 now-single contestants a “second chance” at finding love, something that didn’t quite work out during their first stint on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”