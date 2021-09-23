Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!more
Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, t...More
Starring: Amy RosoffKelly Marie TranDarin Brooks
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Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!
About this Show
The Croods: Family Tree
Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory!