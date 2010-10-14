1 season available (24 episodes)

High School of the DeadHigh School of the Dead

From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.more

From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapte...More

Starring: Junichi SuwabeEri KitamuraNobuyuki Hiyama

Creators: Akihiro KawamuraHisato UsuiYasuhiro Mikami

TVMAHorrorActionDramaRomanceThrillerAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2010
  • hd

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About this Show

High School of the Dead

From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.

Starring: Junichi SuwabeEri KitamuraNobuyuki HiyamaHitomi HaradaMiyuki Sawashiro

Creators: Akihiro KawamuraHisato UsuiYasuhiro Mikami

TVMAHorrorActionDramaRomanceThrillerAnimationAnimeInternationalAdventureTV Series2010
  • hd

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