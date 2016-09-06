Young rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and his manager cousin, Earn Marks, try to build their music careers in Atlanta with the support of their best friends, Darius and Van.more
Young rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and his manager cousin, Ear...More
Starring: Donald GloverBrian Tyree HenryLakeith Stanfield
Creator: Donald Glover
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Young rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and his manager cousin, Earn Marks, try to build their music careers in Atlanta with the support of their best friends, Darius and Van.
Starring: Donald GloverBrian Tyree HenryLakeith StanfieldZazie Beetz
Creator: Donald Glover
About this Show
Atlanta
Young rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and his manager cousin, Earn Marks, try to build their music careers in Atlanta with the support of their best friends, Darius and Van.
Starring: Donald GloverBrian Tyree HenryLakeith StanfieldZazie Beetz
Creator: Donald Glover