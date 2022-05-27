Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite LETTERKENNY character, SHORESY (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.more
Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite LETTERKE...More
Starring: Jared KeesoTasya TelesHarlan Blayne Kytwayhat
Creator: Jared Keeso
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Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite LETTERKENNY character, SHORESY (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.
About this Show
Shoresy
Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite LETTERKENNY character, SHORESY (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.