7 seasons available (180 episodes)

The Golden GirlsThe Golden Girls

The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.more

The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a hou...More

Starring: Bea ArthurRue McClanahanBetty White

Creator: Susan Harris

TVPGFamilyClassicsSitcomComedyTV Series1985

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EpisodesThe Stanley ChroniclesSing it SisterDetails
Guess Who's Coming to the Wedding?TVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1985)
Stan's ReturnTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1985)
Take Him, He's MineTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1986)
The Stan Who Came to DinnerTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1987)
The AuditTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1987)
Bang the Drum, StanleyTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1988)
Stan Takes a WifeTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1989)
Zborn AgainTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1990)
The Monkey Show, Part 1TVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1991)
The Monkey Show, Part 2TVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1991)
Ebbtide VI: The Wrath of StanTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1992)
One Flew Out of the Cuckoo's Nest (Part 2)TVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1992)
Journey to the Center of AttentionTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1992)
Big Daddy's Little LadyTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1986)
Henny Penny - Straight No ChaserTVPG • Family, Classics • Episode (1991)

About this Show

The Golden Girls

The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.

Starring: Bea ArthurRue McClanahanBetty WhiteEstelle Getty

Creator: Susan Harris

TVPGFamilyClassicsSitcomComedyTV Series1985

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