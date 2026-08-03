Original • 14 seasons available (180 episodes)

FuturamaFuturama

Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, about a man frozen in 1999 who thaws out on the eve of the 31st century.more

Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groe...More

Starring: Billy WestKatey SagalJohn DiMaggio

TV14Science FictionAdult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series1999
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Futurama S13 - Trailer
Futurama S12 - Trailer
Futurama S11 - Featurette
Futurama S11 - Trailer
Fry - Shut Up and Take My Money
Professor - I Don't Want To Live On This Planet Anymore
Bender - Let Me Laugh Even Harder
Bender - Zoidberg - Your Music is Bad
Fry - Not Sure If
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About this Show

Futurama

Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, about a man frozen in 1999 who thaws out on the eve of the 31st century.

Starring: Billy WestKatey SagalJohn DiMaggioTress MacNeilleMaurice LaMarche

TV14Science FictionAdult AnimationAnimationComedySitcomTV Series1999
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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