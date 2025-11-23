1 season available (1 episode)

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to RememberChris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

In his most personal documentary yet, Chris turns the camera on his own family after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They embark on a road trip into their past, exploring the science of social connection and how it can support memory function. They revisit meaningful places and faces, capturing it all as a home movie, and reviving treasured recollections.more

In his most personal documentary yet, Chris turns the camera on h...More

DocumentariesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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About this Show

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

In his most personal documentary yet, Chris turns the camera on his own family after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They embark on a road trip into their past, exploring the science of social connection and how it can support memory function. They revisit meaningful places and faces, capturing it all as a home movie, and reviving treasured recollections.

DocumentariesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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