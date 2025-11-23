In his most personal documentary yet, Chris turns the camera on his own family after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They embark on a road trip into their past, exploring the science of social connection and how it can support memory function. They revisit meaningful places and faces, capturing it all as a home movie, and reviving treasured recollections.more
In his most personal documentary yet, Chris turns the camera on h...More
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In his most personal documentary yet, Chris turns the camera on his own family after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They embark on a road trip into their past, exploring the science of social connection and how it can support memory function. They revisit meaningful places and faces, capturing it all as a home movie, and reviving treasured recollections.
About this Show
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
In his most personal documentary yet, Chris turns the camera on his own family after his dad’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. They embark on a road trip into their past, exploring the science of social connection and how it can support memory function. They revisit meaningful places and faces, capturing it all as a home movie, and reviving treasured recollections.