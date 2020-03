Boston Legal

The personal and professional lives of Boston's most experienced litigators form the foundation of this prime-time comedy drama that has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards since its 2004 premiere. When Washington, D.C., attorney Brad Chase (Mark Valley) was relocated to Boston to keep an eye on senior Crane, Poole & Schmidt partner Denny Crane (William Shatner), he had no idea what he was getting into. Meanwhile, as Chase does his best to keep an eye on Crane, Alan Shore (James Spader) uses ethically questionable methods to win the cases that no one else will touch. A spin-off of the Emmy Award-winning legal drama The Practice, Boston Legal has also featured such respected actors as Candice Bergen, René Auberjonois, and John Larroquette.