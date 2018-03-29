The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (played by Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.more
The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town...More
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The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (played by Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.
About this Show
Siren
The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (played by Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.