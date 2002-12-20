The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's resources have diminished and forced us to look elsewhere in 2517. Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) steers his bandit-crew through anything to keep them alive, and keep flying.more
The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's r...More
Starring: Nathan FillionGina TorresAlan Tudyk
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The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's resources have diminished and forced us to look elsewhere in 2517. Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) steers his bandit-crew through anything to keep them alive, and keep flying.
Starring: Nathan FillionGina TorresAlan TudykSean MaherAdam Baldwin
About this Show
Firefly
The Crew of a starship travel through outer space after Earth's resources have diminished and forced us to look elsewhere in 2517. Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) steers his bandit-crew through anything to keep them alive, and keep flying.
Starring: Nathan FillionGina TorresAlan TudykSean MaherAdam Baldwin