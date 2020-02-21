5 seasons available (72 episodes)

9-1-1: Lone Star9-1-1: Lone Star

A New York firefighter, along with his son, relocates to Austin, where he must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life.more

A New York firefighter, along with his son, relocates to Austin, ...More

Starring: Rob LoweLiv TylerRonen Rubinstein

TV14DramaTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
9-1-1: Lone Star S5 - Trailer
Season 5 First Look
9-1-1: Lone Star S4 - Trailer
Preview: We Never Give Up
Preview: Wilder Than Ever
Judd And Wyatt Are Attacked By A Snake from "Shift-Less"
Owen Has A Deep Conversation In The Waiting Room from "Shift-Less"
Young Owen And His Brother Go Surfing And Disaster Strikes from "Shift-Less"
Alligator Lizard Attack from "Down to Clown"
Owen At Therapy from "Down to Clown"
Traumatic Birthday Party Clown Emergency from "Down to Clown"
Al Pulls A Gun On A Victim from "Impulse Control"
Man Gets Stuck In The Drive Through Window from "Impulse Control"
Marjan Confronts Owen from "Impulse Control"
Tommy Is Not About A Surprise Guest from "Impulse Control"
Best Moments Of Judd Ryder So Far
Car Crash Victim's Allergies Creates Complications from "Riddle of the Sphynx"
Name That Emergency
TK And Carlos Have An Emotional Discussion from "Riddle of the Sphynx"
TK Keeps Talking About Cooper from "Riddle of the Sphynx"
Owen Agrees To Watch Horacio from "Riddle of the Sphynx"
Tommy Has The Hots For Morris from "Riddle of the Sphynx"
Cast Superlatives
Welcome Home TK
The Art Gallery Is Up In Flames from "Negative Space"
Carlos Is On To Sadie But It May Be Too Late from "Negative Space"
In Between The Tweets: Brianna Baker
Best Moments Of Marjan Marwani So Far
In Between The Tweets: Cleo
The 126 Enter The Capitol
Carlos Investigates A Prank Call from "Prince Albert in a Can"
Grace Visits Carlos To Convince Him To Help Her
Owen And Catherine's Date Get's Interrupted from "Prince Albert in a Can"
Owen Strand Helps The SWAT Team from "Prince Albert in a Can"
Best Moments Of Carlos Reyes So Far
Captain Strand And Mateo Look After Captain Tatum from "Parental Guidance"
Captain Strand Saves The Princess from "Parental Guidance"
A Woman Runs Over A Knight from "Parental Guidance"
In Between The Tweets: Natacha Karam
Captain Strand's Ex-Wife Left Him A Macaw In Her Will from "The Bird"
Paul Wakes Up From A Nightmare from "The Bird"
The Team Save A Man Trapped Under A Car from "The Bird"
A Woman Has Run Over Her Husband from "The Bird"
Biker Hits Woman And Calls 911 from "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency"
Everyone Watches To See If The Plan Will Land Safely
The Plane Engine Explodes And Injures A Passenger from "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency"
TK and Captain Strand Talk About Going To The Funeral
TK Calls Tommy For Help
TK's Mom Wants Him To Go To Rehab from "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency"
Grace Saves The Day: How She Deals With The Job Emotionally
Captain Strand Comforts TK from "In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency"
Captain Strand Has A Problem With The APD
Captain Strand Saves Sergeant O'Brien.
Dave Helps Grace Deal With A Dangerous Situation from "Red vs. Blue"
Sergeant O'Brien Gives Captain Strand A Ticket
Name That Emergency
Best Moments Of Mateo Chavez So Far
The Crew Helps A Man Stuck In Barbwire from "The ATX-Files"
The Crew Saves A Family From Radioactive Material from "The ATX-Files"
The Crew Treat A Victim With Acute Radiation Syndrome from "The ATX-Files"
The Evil Has Bewitched Eliza from "The ATX-Files"
Tommy Prepares A Date For Her Deceased Husband from "The ATX-Files"
Tommy's House Is Haunted from "The ATX-Files"
Judd Finds Out He Has Another Son from "The ATX-Files"
The Team Set's Up An Observation Camp In The Middle Of The Forest from "The ATX-Files"
Capt Strand Talks To The Deputy Chief Of Staff from "Child Care"
Carlos Makes A Breakthrough On The Kidnapping Case from "Child Care"
Don't Mess With Cap: An Inside Look On "Push"
Grace Invites Wyatt's Mom Over from "Child Care"
The Team Evacuates A Burning Building from "Child Care"

About this Show

9-1-1: Lone Star

A New York firefighter, along with his son, relocates to Austin, where he must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life.

Starring: Rob LoweLiv TylerRonen RubinsteinSierra McClainJim Parrack

TV14DramaTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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