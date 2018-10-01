1 season available

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

TV14 • Anime, Comedy, Animation, Romance • TV Series • 2018

Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azus...more

Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azus...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) My Senpai Is a Bunny Girl

Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at Minegahara High School, bumps into a bunny girl one day at the library. She turns out to be Mai Sakurajima, a third-year at Sakuta's high school, and a famous actress who had been taking a hiatus from acting.
Episode 2

(Sub) On First Dates, Trouble Is Essential

While looking for the cause of Mai's Adolescence Syndrome, Sakuta ends up scheduling a date with Mai. On the day they promised, Sakuta tries to help out a lost little girl, but is misunderstood to be a perverted maniac.
Episode 3

(Sub) The World Without You

Sakuta and Mai return to school together, but even there they hear from Sakuta's friend Rio Futaba that nobody at school outside of her has any recollection about Mai.
Episode 4

(Sub) There Is No Tomorrow for a Rascal

Sakuta encounters another strange phenomenon without respite. Day after day, it is the same day for Sakuta and there is no tomorrow. When he consults Rio, she raises the possibility of "Laplace’s demon" -- that someone may be repeating and redoing a day.
Episode 5

(Sub) All the Lies I Have for You

Because of the misunderstanding that she was dating Sakuta, Tomoe is able to resolve the agonizing situation of being asked out by the guy her friend is in love with. She pleads with Sakuta to continue acting like they are dating.
Episode 6

(Sub) This World You Chose

It is now the last day of the first term, the promised day when pretending to be dating Tomoe ends. It seems as though everything has finally been resolved, but…
Episode 7

(Sub) Adolescence Paradox

After agreeing to harbor an abandoned cat, Sakuta finds himself welcoming a look-alike to his old school crush into his home. Meanwhile, something appears to be up with Futaba...
Episode 8

(Sub) Wash It All Away on a Stormy Night

Upon inducing a case of “Puberty Syndrome” where two copies of herself exists, Rio ends up staying at Sakuta's house for the time being. Meanwhile, "the other Rio" has been busy posting various unexpected photos on social media.
Episode 9

(Sub) Sister Panic

The second term finally begins, and Sakuta is eagerly looking forward to seeing Mai again at school. But upon seeing Mai in front of his house, she greets him with a shocking, "Who the heck are you?"
Episode 10

(Sub) Complex Congratulations

As their body-swapped lives continues on, the day arrives where Mai must perform in Nodoka's pop idol group "Sweet Bullet". Sakuta and Nodoka attend the concert as they were given tickets...
Episode 11

(Sub) The Kaede Quest

With Nodoka's Puberty Syndrome resolved, Sakuta's expectations to spend sweeter times with Mai is growing. But then, a scandal is reported by the media about Mai Sakurajima having a new boyfriend.
Episode 12

(Sub) Life Is a Never-Ending Dream

Sakuta unveils to Mai and Nodoka the details of his family’s past, and the trauma that Kaede underwent. Meanwhile, Kaede continues her re-integration into society, but as more hurdles appear, Sakuta worries for his sister’s well-being.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Dawn After an Endless Night

A certain person appears before Sakuta, who is overwhelmed with grief after Kaede's memory suddenly returns.

