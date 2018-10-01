1 season available (13 episodes)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl SenpaiRascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this “puberty syndrome.” For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…? As Sakuta searches for answers to help Mai, they spend more time together, and he eventually learns of her hidden feelings… This is an unusual story that takes place in a town of bright skies and glistening seas, where Sakuta encounters various intriguing girls.more

Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet t...More

Starring: Kaito IshikawaAsami SetoYurika Kubo

TV14RomanceAnimeAnimationComedyTV Series2018
  • hd

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Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this “puberty syndrome.” For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…? As Sakuta searches for answers to help Mai, they spend more time together, and he eventually learns of her hidden feelings… This is an unusual story that takes place in a town of bright skies and glistening seas, where Sakuta encounters various intriguing girls.

Starring: Kaito IshikawaAsami SetoYurika KuboAtsumi TanezakiMaaya Uchida

TV14RomanceAnimeAnimationComedyTV Series2018
  • hd

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