WATCH WHAT YOU LOVE
Get in on the shows and movies you love with Cinemax® on Hulu.
To get started, choose your Hulu base plan starting at $12.49/month, then add Cinemax on Hulu Premium Add-on for $9.99/month more.Sign Up Now
Cinemax on Hulu premium add-on auto-renews at $9.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price) after 7-day free trial ends, unless canceled. Cancel anytime. Free trial offer for new Cinemax on Hulu add-on subscribers only. Cinemax on Hulu requires Hulu base plan subscription. Cinemax on Hulu is only accessible in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories. Certain restrictions apply. Cinemax® and related channels and service marks are property of Home Box Office, Inc.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Get All Your TV In One Place
Enjoy one week of Cinemax on Hulu free, then add Cinemax to your Hulu plan for just $9.99/month more.Sign Up Now
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
Which Hulu plan do I need to add Cinemax to my subscription?
To enjoy the best of both worlds, you will need a Hulu base plan subscription to watch Cinemax on Hulu. The Hulu (with ads) or Hulu Premium plans will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. The Hulu + Live TV plan lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 100+ top channels including sports and news, plus includes access to the Hulu (with ads) plan.
What do I need to get started with Hulu?
To start watching, you'll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. See here for a detailed list of supported devices
Can I watch Cinemax live?
Yes! Cinemax live streams are available on supported devices for Hulu subscribers with the Cinemax Premium Add-on.
Can I record Cinemax shows and movies?
Yes! Recording live TV to your Cloud DVR is available for premium networks like Cinemax.
Are there limits on the number of screens I can watch Cinemax on at the same time?
Yes. While your Hulu base plan limits the number of screens on which you may simultaneously watch Hulu, you can watch Cinemax on up to 5 in-home and 3 mobile screens simultaneously with the Unlimited Screens Add-on.
Is there a free trial for Cinemax?
Yes, we offer a 7-day free trial of the Cinemax Premium Add-on for new Cinemax on Hulu add-on subscribers, who have a Hulu base plan subscription.