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WATCH WHAT YOU LOVE

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Get in on the shows and movies you love with Cinemax® on Hulu.

To get started, choose your Hulu base plan starting at $12.49/month, then add Cinemax on Hulu Premium Add-on for $9.99/month more.

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Cinemax on Hulu premium add-on auto-renews at $9.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price) after 7-day free trial ends, unless canceled. Cancel anytime. Free trial offer for new Cinemax on Hulu add-on subscribers only. Cinemax on Hulu requires Hulu base plan subscription. Cinemax on Hulu is only accessible in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories. Certain restrictions apply. Cinemax® and related channels and service marks are property of Home Box Office, Inc.

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

  • Hulu Logo

    Mac & PC

    Hulu.com

  • Apple Logo

    Apple

    iPhone & iPad

  • Android Logo

    Android

    Phones & tablets

  • Roku Logo

    Roku

    Select models

  • FireTv Logo

    Amazon

    Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

  • Apple TV Logo

    Apple TV

    4th Generation

  • Chromecast Logo

    Chromecast

  • Xbox Logo

    Xbox

    Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

  • Samsung Logo

    Samsung

    Select TV models

  • LG Logo

    LG

    Select TV models

  • Nintendo Switch Logo

    Nintendo Switch

  • Android TV logo

    Android TV

    Select models

  • PlayStation Logo

    PlayStation 4 & 5

  • Vizio Logo

    Vizio

    Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Get All Your TV In One Place

Enjoy one week of Cinemax on Hulu free, then add Cinemax to your Hulu plan for just $9.99/month more.

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Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

To enjoy the best of both worlds, you will need a Hulu base plan subscription to watch Cinemax on Hulu. The Hulu (with ads) or Hulu Premium plans will give you access to the entire Hulu streaming library with full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. The Hulu + Live TV plan lets you watch Live and On Demand TV from 100+ top channels including sports and news, plus includes access to the Hulu (with ads) plan.

To start watching, you'll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. See here for a detailed list of supported devices

Yes! Cinemax live streams are available on supported devices for Hulu subscribers with the Cinemax Premium Add-on.

Yes! Recording live TV to your Cloud DVR is available for premium networks like Cinemax.

Yes. While your Hulu base plan limits the number of screens on which you may simultaneously watch Hulu, you can watch Cinemax on up to 5 in-home and 3 mobile screens simultaneously with the Unlimited Screens Add-on.

Yes, we offer a 7-day free trial of the Cinemax Premium Add-on for new Cinemax on Hulu add-on subscribers, who have a Hulu base plan subscription.