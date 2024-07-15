1 season available (4 episodes)

The JettyThe Jetty

While investigating a case of arson in her sleepy lakeside town, Detective Ember Manning gets drawn to the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl and a world of secrets and illicit affairs. Soon, the trail to the cold case murderer seems to lead straight to her doorstep. Was her late husband the killer? The truth will turn out to be so much worse.more

While investigating a case of arson in her sleepy lakeside town, ...More

Starring: Jenna ColemanMatthew McNultyTom Glynn-Carney

Creator: Cat Jones

DramaThrillerTV Series2024

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

The Jetty - Trailer

About this Show

The Jetty

While investigating a case of arson in her sleepy lakeside town, Detective Ember Manning gets drawn to the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl and a world of secrets and illicit affairs. Soon, the trail to the cold case murderer seems to lead straight to her doorstep. Was her late husband the killer? The truth will turn out to be so much worse.

Starring: Jenna ColemanMatthew McNultyTom Glynn-CarneyArchie RenauxClare Calbraith

Creator: Cat Jones

DramaThrillerTV Series2024

You May Also Like

IMPACT x Nightline: What Happened to Karen Silkwood? The Lost TapesNews Magazine • TV Series (2024)
Dead SeaNot Rated • Movie (2024)
Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.Unknown • Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2024)
GrotesquerieTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Hold Your BreathR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
SugarcaneTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Say NothingTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
Interior ChinatownTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2024)
Nemesis (Eng Dub)Drama • TV Series (2024)
Past Lies (Eng Dub)Drama • TV Series (2024)
NutcrackersTV14 • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2024)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Mastermind: To Think Like a KillerTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.