Magic City

TVMA • Drama, Crime, Legal • TV Series • 2012

It's the late 1950s in flashy and turbulent Miami Beach, and the Miramar Playa Hotel is the place to be and be seen. As Fidel Castro takes control of ...more

It's the late 1950s in flashy and turbulent Miami Beach, and the Miramar Playa Hotel is the place to be and be seen. As Fidel Castro takes control of ...more

(16 episodes)

Episodes
Season12
Episode 1

Crime And Punishment

Ike is in jail on a murder charge - in the scramble to raise bail, his wife and son discover Ike's "silent" partners. Ben Diamond fears Ike will crumble under pressure and offers unexpected aid.
Episode 2

Angels Of Death

Ike sets a risky plan to rid his Miramar Playa of Ben Diamond in motion. Ben seeks permission to kill Ike. Stevie and Lily go on a real date. Meg threatens Vera, and Ben hosts a debauched "Seder".
Episode 3

Adapt Or Die

Ike goes to Cuba to retrieve Maria's ashes and set his plan to oust Ben in motion. Stevie is lured deeper into Ben's world. Stevie offers a chemical solution when Vera struggles with exhausting rehearsals.
Episode 4

Crossroads

Ike makes mob boss Sy Berman a risky offer - Havana for the Miramar Playa. Danny commits to Jack Klein and learns the truth about Ben Diamond. Ben ruins an arms deal with the Cubans, with tragic results.
Episode 5

World In Changes

Ike and Meg grow close as Meg uses connections to fight the gambling bill. Vera must face reality about her dancing future. Danny's world roils due to the busted arms deal. Ben makes Stevie an offer.
Episode 6

Sitting On Top Of The World

Stevie's sex and booze-soaked deejay convention takes over the hotel. Mercedes makes a revelation to Vera. Ike's plot to fix the Cuban lottery begins. Ben seeks revenge in the wrong places.
Episode 7

...And Your Enemies Closer

Ike's deal to run the Havana hotels hurts his ties to Victor. Stevie starts a new job with Ben. Klein swears to destroy Ike as passage of the gambling bill nears. Sy Berman arrives in Miami.
Episode 8

The Sins Of The Father

Ike and Ben's future hangs on the outcome of the gambling bill. Klein weighs Ike's offer to get The Butcher. Stevie and Lily face the end. Vera's heart is broken. What has Ike won?

