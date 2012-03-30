2 seasons available (16 episodes)

Magic City

It's the late 1950s in flashy and turbulent Miami Beach, and the Miramar Playa Hotel is the place to be and be seen. As Fidel Castro takes control of Cuba just offshore, wealthy guests crowd the hotel's main room and the Kennedys, anti-Castro forces, the mob and the CIA hold court in the luxurious lobby. At the center of all the action is Ike Evans, a one-time cabana boy and now visionary owner of the Miramar Playa. But behind Ike's charm and easy-going manner are deeply buried secrets, mysteries even to his second wife, Vera, and his three kids. To finance his dream, Ike went into business years ago with mob boss Ben "The Butcher" Diamond, who doesn't appreciate Ike's desperate attempts to end their partnership. Amid political upheaval in Cuba and darker deals closer to home, Ike is intent on protecting his family, and his dream, even as his world in the Magic City threatens to crumble.more

It's the late 1950s in flashy and turbulent Miami Beach, and the ...More

Starring: Jeffrey Dean MorganOlga KurylenkoDanny Huston

TVMADramaCrimeLegalTV Series2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Magic City

It's the late 1950s in flashy and turbulent Miami Beach, and the Miramar Playa Hotel is the place to be and be seen. As Fidel Castro takes control of Cuba just offshore, wealthy guests crowd the hotel's main room and the Kennedys, anti-Castro forces, the mob and the CIA hold court in the luxurious lobby. At the center of all the action is Ike Evans, a one-time cabana boy and now visionary owner of the Miramar Playa. But behind Ike's charm and easy-going manner are deeply buried secrets, mysteries even to his second wife, Vera, and his three kids. To finance his dream, Ike went into business years ago with mob boss Ben "The Butcher" Diamond, who doesn't appreciate Ike's desperate attempts to end their partnership. Amid political upheaval in Cuba and darker deals closer to home, Ike is intent on protecting his family, and his dream, even as his world in the Magic City threatens to crumble.

Starring: Jeffrey Dean MorganOlga KurylenkoDanny HustonSteven StraitChristian Cooke

TVMADramaCrimeLegalTV Series2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

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