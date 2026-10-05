1 season available (10 episodes)

General HospitalGeneral Hospital

The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.more

The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presenc...More

Starring: Maurice BenardMichael EastonGenie Francis

Creators: Frank HursleyDoris Hursley

TV14DramaSoap OperasTV Series1963
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
GH Sneak: An Unannounced Visitor
GH Sneak: Dante Questions Sidwell
GH Sneak: Joss Sees an Opportunity
GH Sneak: Valentin and Lulu Tell Charlotte She's Going to Boarding School
GH Sneak: Jason Tells Anna About His Conversation with Britt
John Oliver on Being a "General Hospital" Guest Star
Kate Mansi Opens Up About a Storyline Based on Her Own Experience
Kate Mansi Steps Behind the Camera
A Tribute to Tony Geary
Giovanni Mazza Talks About the Importance of the Violin for Gio
Erika Slezak Talks About Joining General Hospital
Who Will Inherit the Quartermaine Mansion?
Leslie Charleson On Her First Day
Remembering Leslie Charleson
The GH Cast Talks About What They'd Liked to See Next
General Hospital Featurette: Sarah Sherman Goes from New York to Port Charles
Behind the Scenes: Breaking Down the Underwater Rescue
Behind the Scenes at the 60th Anniversary Photo Shoot
Behind the Scenes: Creating Greenland
The Cast Talks About Port Charles
Celebrating 60 Years of General Hospital
The Nurses Ball is Back!
Remembering Jacklyn Zeman

About this Show

General Hospital

The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city's business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.

Starring: Maurice BenardMichael EastonGenie FrancisNancy Lee GrahnRebecca Herbst

Creators: Frank HursleyDoris Hursley

TV14DramaSoap OperasTV Series1963
  • hd

You May Also Like

CoronerTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Live with Kelly and MarkTVPG • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
ERTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1994)
The ResidentTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Celebrity Wheel of FortuneTVPG • Game Shows • TV Series (2021)
Saving HopeTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2012)
DocTV14 • Drama, Procedural • TV Series (2025)
Doctor OdysseyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Memory of a KillerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Alert: Missing Persons UnitTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
9-1-1: NashvilleTV14 • Drama, Procedural • TV Series (2025)
Jimmy Kimmel LiveTV14 • Talk & Interview, Late Night • TV Series (2022)
The Good DoctorTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.