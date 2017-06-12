Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Vladimir Putin during more than a dozen interviews, with no topic off-limits. This four-part documentary series provides intimate insight into the enigmatic Russian president.more
Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Vladimir Putin d...More
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Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Vladimir Putin during more than a dozen interviews, with no topic off-limits. This four-part documentary series provides intimate insight into the enigmatic Russian president.
About this Show
The Putin Interviews
Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Vladimir Putin during more than a dozen interviews, with no topic off-limits. This four-part documentary series provides intimate insight into the enigmatic Russian president.