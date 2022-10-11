1 season available (24 episodes)

Chainsaw ManChainsaw Man

A teenage boy drowning in debt is forced to hunt down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita until he's betrayed and killed. In an unexpected turn of events, Pochita merges with his dead body and grants him the power of a Chainsaw Man!more

A teenage boy drowning in debt is forced to hunt down devils with...More

Starring: Ryan Colt LevySuzie YeungSarah Wiedenheft

AdventureActionAnimeAnimationTV Series2022
  • hd

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Chainsaw Man - English Dub PV
Chainsaw Man - PV

About this Show

Chainsaw Man

A teenage boy drowning in debt is forced to hunt down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita until he's betrayed and killed. In an unexpected turn of events, Pochita merges with his dead body and grants him the power of a Chainsaw Man!

Starring: Ryan Colt LevySuzie YeungSarah WiedenheftReagan Murdock

AdventureActionAnimeAnimationTV Series2022
  • hd

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