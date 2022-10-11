A teenage boy drowning in debt is forced to hunt down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita until he's betrayed and killed. In an unexpected turn of events, Pochita merges with his dead body and grants him the power of a Chainsaw Man!more
A teenage boy drowning in debt is forced to hunt down devils with...More
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A teenage boy drowning in debt is forced to hunt down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita until he's betrayed and killed. In an unexpected turn of events, Pochita merges with his dead body and grants him the power of a Chainsaw Man!
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Chainsaw Man
A teenage boy drowning in debt is forced to hunt down devils with his pet devil dog Pochita until he's betrayed and killed. In an unexpected turn of events, Pochita merges with his dead body and grants him the power of a Chainsaw Man!