26 seasons available (732 episodes)

BLEACHBLEACH

For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.more

For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to ...More

Starring: Masakazu MoritaFumiko OrikasaYuki Matsuoka

TV14InternationalAnimeAnimationSupernaturalTV Series2006

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About this Show

BLEACH

For as long as he can remember, Ichigo Kurosaki has been able to see ghosts. But when he meets Rukia, a Soul Reaper who battles evil spirits known as Hollows, he finds his life is changed forever when Rukia transfers most of her powers to him. Now a Soul Reaper himself with a new found wealth of spiritual energy, Ichigo discovers his true calling: to protect the living and the dead from evil. But when Rukia's actions are called under scrutiny, Ichigo and his friends must put everything on the line to prepare to save their friend from the harsh justice of the Soul Society.

Starring: Masakazu MoritaFumiko OrikasaYuki MatsuokaNoriaki SugiyamaHiroki Yasumoto

TV14InternationalAnimeAnimationSupernaturalTV Series2006

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