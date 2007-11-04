25 seasons available (462 episodes)

Family GuyFamily Guy

The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously eccentric family living in New England.more

The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously...More

Starring: Seth MacFarlaneAlex BorsteinSeth Green

TV14Adult AnimationSitcomComedyTV Series1999

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EpisodesStar WarsExtrasDetails
Blue HarvestTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2007)
Something, Something, Something Dark SideTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2010)
Episode VI: It's a TrapTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • Episode (2011)
Family Guy Holiday Special 2025 - Trailer
Family Guy Halloween Special 2025 - Trailer
Walter Murphy on American Dad! and Family Guy - The Big Score
Family Guy Holiday Special - Trailer
Family Guy Halloween Special - Trailer

About this Show

Family Guy

The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously eccentric family living in New England.

Starring: Seth MacFarlaneAlex BorsteinSeth GreenMila KunisPatrick Warburton

TV14Adult AnimationSitcomComedyTV Series1999

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