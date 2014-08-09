8 seasons available (101 episodes)

OutlanderOutlander

After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.more

After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Ran...More

Starring: Caitriona BalfeSam HeughanSophie Skelton

Creator: Ronald D. Moore

TVMAFantasyDramaRomanceTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
S8 Trailer
Outlander Cast Walk Down Memory Lane
Never Before Seen Deleted Scenes
S6 Blooper Reel
Get Cozy In Fraser's Ridge
S7 Part B Trailer
Cozy Up with Outlander
Season 6 Trailer
Brianna and Roger
S4 Trailer 3
Female Empowerment
Parallel Lives
S2 Trailer
:60 Trailer
Black Jack
Creating New Worlds
Return To Scotland
S1 Recap
S2 Tease
S1 Trailer
Fierce Females
The Married Life
Witchy Ways
The Wedding
Book To Series
New Series

About this Show

Outlander

After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland with husband Frank, an MI6 officer looking forward to a new career as an Oxford historian. Suddenly, Claire is transported to 1743 and into a mysterious world where her freedom and life are threatened. To survive, she marries Jamie Fraser, a strapping Scots warrior with a complicated past and a disarming sense of humor. A passionate relationship ensues, and Claire is caught between two vastly different men in two inharmonious lives. "Outlander" is adapted from the best-selling books by Diana Gabaldon.

Starring: Caitriona BalfeSam HeughanSophie SkeltonRichard RankinDavid Berry

Creator: Ronald D. Moore

TVMAFantasyDramaRomanceTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

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