This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.more
This screwball family full of radically different personalities i...More
Starring: Seth MacFarlaneWendy SchaalRachael MacFarlane
Creators: Seth MacFarlaneMike BarkerMatt Weitzman
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This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Starring: Seth MacFarlaneWendy SchaalRachael MacFarlaneScott GrimesDee Bradley Baker
Creators: Seth MacFarlaneMike BarkerMatt Weitzman
About this Show
American Dad!
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
Starring: Seth MacFarlaneWendy SchaalRachael MacFarlaneScott GrimesDee Bradley Baker
Creators: Seth MacFarlaneMike BarkerMatt Weitzman