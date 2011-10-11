9 seasons available (194 episodes)

Last Man StandingLast Man Standing

Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.more

Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who fi...More

Starring: Tim AllenNancy TravisHéctor Elizondo

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2011
  • hd

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EpisodesExtrasDetails
Preview: Last Man Standing Final Season
So The Monkey Says?
Everyday I Work An Extra Hour.
How to Camp in the Backyard
You Can Start The Morning With Wine
Preview: There's Only Three Episodes Left from "Yoga and Boo-Boo"
One Final Goodbye From The Cast
Bacon Is My Gateway Meat from "Love & Negotiation"
Think Like A Shark from "Love & Negotiation"
Just Like The Worm In The Movie from "Parent-normal Activity"
All Signs Point To Strangulation In A Comfortable Chair from "Butterfly Effect"
The Periodic Table Brings the Family Together
Eve Reflects On Spending Time With Her Nieces from "Grill in the Mist"
The Chicken On A Ladder from "Grill in the Mist"
She Owes Me 234 Hugs and Four "I Love Yous" from "Grill in the Mist"
What If They Want A Tea Party? from "Grill in the Mist"
You Stole My Whole Act? from "Grill in the Mist"
Kristin Is Kicking Butt At The New Job from "Your Move"
Vanessa Wants To Upgrade The Play Area from "Your Move"
Evelyn Reminds Mandy Of Kristin from "Midwife Crisis"
Mandy Wants To Have A Home Birth from "Midwife Crisis"
Mike Goes Meatless from "Meatless Mike"
A Shout Out From Jeff Dunham from "Meatless Mike"
Mike Thinks The Store Is Running Inefficiently from "Grill in the Mist"
Vanessa Wants To Go To Peru from "Grill in the Mist"
Chuck Tells The Guys About Being Arrested from "Lost and Found"
Ed Pits Mike & Joe Against Each Other from "Lost and Found"
Joe & Mike Make A Deal from "Lost and Found"
Kyle Can't Go Hunting from "Preschool Confidential"
Mike Thinks Kyle Is Being Used from "Preschool Confidential"
The Guys Lose Out on the Restoration
Mike Tells Vanessa About the Jeep
Mike Wants Joe to Buy the Jeep
Opportunity Knocks For Ryan from "Outdoor Toddler"
Sisterly Rivalry from "Outdoor Toddler"
Kyle Can't Keep A Secret from "Jen Again"
Vanessa Finds Out Jen Is Visiting from "Jen Again"
Mike Doesn't Want To Be Ryan's Mentor from "Dual Time"
Mike Gets Interest in Bud's Buds. from "Dual Time"
Preview: A Season Full of Surprises from "Dual Time"
First Look: The Last Season
Mike Avoids Small Talk With Ryan
Mike Comes Face To Face With Tim Taylor
Mike Meets Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor
Mike Struggles to Write His 10th Anniversary Vlog
Mike Wants Vanessa to Get Along With Mandy
Vanessa Vents to Mike About Mandy
Preview: An Ageless Wonder
Preview: That Doesn't Count As A Mask
Preview: The Snack Master General Is Here
Mandy Talks About Her & Kyle's Chore Chart
First Look: What's Coming In Season 8

About this Show

Last Man Standing

Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.

Starring: Tim AllenNancy TravisHéctor ElizondoAmanda FullerChristoph Sanders

TVPGFamilyComedySitcomTV Series2011
  • hd

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