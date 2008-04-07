2 seasons available

Vampire Knight

TV14 • Action, Drama, Animation, Anime, Horror, Supernatural, International • TV Series • 2008

Yuki Cross is a first-year general education student at Cross Academy. As a member of the Disciplinary Committee, along with her childhood friend Zero...more

Yuki Cross is a first-year general education student at Cross Academy. As a member of the Disciplinary Committee, along with her childhood friend Zero...more

2 seasons available (52 episodes)

Episode 1

(Sub) Burden of Sinners

After Shizuka Hio’s death, peace is restored at the academy. As usual, Yuki is busy with her duties as Guardian when Zero, who has been gone for quite some time, comes back.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Eternal Promise

Yuki has a lot on her mind after almost being kissed by Zero. She asserts that she will not speak to Kaname until he admits to Zero’s innocence. While walking around town with Sayori, she comes across a lost little boy.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Azure Portrait

The Night Class goes to the Aido family’s vacation home during the long break, but Hanabusa decides to stay at the academy because he suspects Kaname had something to do with Shizuka’s death.
Episode 4

(Sub) Devil's Awakening

While the Night Class is at the Aido family’s vacation home, Yuki, driven by her desire to stop hurting Zero, tries to regain her memory of the past and becomes haunted by even more powerful visions.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Subordinate's Trap

Yuki is continually haunted by visions of blood. Nevertheless, she is determined to find out about her past from Kaname, but he repeatedly evades her question. Zero sees Yuki looking troubled and goes to the Moon Dormitory by himself.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Fake Lovers

Kaname asks Yuki to be his lover. The Night Class guards begin accompanying her everywhere, and Yuki cannot hide her embarrassment. Why does Kaname go to such great lengths to protect Yuki?
Episode 7

(Dub) The Kiss of Thorns

Senri returns to the Academy, but upon having a confidential talk with Ichiru, he becomes noticeably different from before. The insolent Senri goes to see Ruka who has been locked up in her room since she got word of Kaname’s new girlfriend.
Episode 8

(Sub) Spiraling Recollections

Yuki wakes up a vampire, and her memory of her childhood returns. She now remembers her father, her mother, and her brother. Despite her mixed emotions, Yuki cannot suppress her vampire instincts.
Episode 9

(Dub) Revival of the Mad Emperor

Yuki now understands who she really is. Worried about Zero, she sneaks out of her room to find him. Zero cannot accept Yuki’s new self, and he points the Bloody Rose gun at her.
Episode 10

(Sub) Prelude to the Battle

Absorbing Kaname’s blood finally revives Rido. The vampires all suspect this, and an unsettled mood enshrouds the Academy. The Headmaster calls for an emergency evacuation of the Day Class students.
Episode 11

(Sub) Two Souls

In order to protect the academy, the Headmaster confronts the head of the Hunter Society while Rido is still on the rampage. In the meantime, Ichiru pays a visit to Zero and shoots him with the Bloody Rose gun.
Episode 12

(Sub) World's End

Yuki understands the position she has been put in, and remembering Kaname’s words, “Do what you have to do,” Yuki decides that as Guardian, she must protect all the students at the academy and fight Rido.
Episode 13

(Sub) Vampire Knight

All of Zero’s strength is not enough to kill Rido, and Rido runs away. However, Kaname finds Rido, and Zero arrives soon after. The two of them attack Rido.
