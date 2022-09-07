Original • 3 seasons available (26 episodes)

Tell Me LiesTell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.more

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship a...More

Starring: Grace Van PattenJackson WhiteAlicia Crowder

Creator: Meaghan Oppenheimer

TVMADramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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EpisodesPodcastExtrasDetails
Recap: A Look Back into Tell Me LiesTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
It’s Absolute Chaos (Episode 1 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
We're All Spiraling (Episode 2 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
We Might’ve Gone Too Far (Episode 3 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
She Just Can’t Help It (Episode 4 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Just Like An Avalanche (Episode 5 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Worst Game Ever (Episode 6 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
I'm Stealing Your Wife (Episode 7 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Of Course That Was Gonna Happen (Episode 8 Discussion)TVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
Tell Me Lies S3 - Trailer
Tell Me Lies Season 2 - Trailer
Tell Me Lies - Official Trailer
Next On: 110 "The Bedroom of Our Friends"
Next On: 105 "Merry F*cking Christmas"
Book To Screen Featurette
Next On: 106 "And I'm Sorry If I Dissed You"
Next On: 107 "Castle of a Cloud"
Next On: 108 "Don't Go Wasting Your Emotion"
Next On: 109 "Sugar, We're Going Down Swinging"
Next On: 104 "Take Off Your Pants and Jacket"

About this Show

Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Starring: Grace Van PattenJackson WhiteAlicia CrowderBenjamin WadsworthCatherine Missal

Creator: Meaghan Oppenheimer

TVMADramaTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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