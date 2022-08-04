Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.more

Starring: Grace Van PattenJackson WhiteAlicia Crowder

Creator: Meaghan Oppenheimer

DramaTV Series2022

