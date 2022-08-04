About this Show
Tell Me Lies
Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
Starring: Grace Van PattenJackson WhiteAlicia CrowderBenjamin WadsworthCatherine Missal
Creator: Meaghan Oppenheimer