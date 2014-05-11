Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.more
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Fr...More
Starring: Timothy DaltonEva GreenJosh Hartnett
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Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Starring: Timothy DaltonEva GreenJosh HartnettReeve CarneyBillie Piper
About this Show
Penny Dreadful
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Starring: Timothy DaltonEva GreenJosh HartnettReeve CarneyBillie Piper