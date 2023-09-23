Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.more
Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black g...More
Starring: Sinclair DanielAshleigh MurrayBrittany Adebumola
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Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
Starring: Sinclair DanielAshleigh MurrayBrittany AdebumolaHunter ParrishBellamy Young
About this Show
The Other Black Girl
Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
Starring: Sinclair DanielAshleigh MurrayBrittany AdebumolaHunter ParrishBellamy Young