Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.more

Starring: Kaitlin OlsonDaniel SunjataJavicia Leslie

TV14DramaComedyCrimeLegalTV Series2024
The Cast Talks About Making High Potential

High Potential - Official Trailer

High Potential: Now in Production

