From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.more
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years...More
Starring: Bryce PapenbrookJosh GrelleTrina Nishimura
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From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Starring: Bryce PapenbrookJosh GrelleTrina Nishimura
About this Show
Attack on Titan
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Starring: Bryce PapenbrookJosh GrelleTrina Nishimura