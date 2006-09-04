9 seasons available (108 episodes)

Curious GeorgeCurious George

For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.more

For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been char...More

Starring: Frank WelkerJeff BennettRino Romano

Creator: Joe Fallon

TVYCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsAnimals & NatureTV Series2006
  • hd

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About this Show

Curious George

For nearly 65 years, generations of young children have been charmed by the literary adventures of Curious George. Now George is ready for his next big adventure! Based on the best-selling Curious George books by Margret and H.A. Rey, the series expands George’s world to include a host of colorful new characters and original locales, while maintaining the charm of the beloved books. The series aims to inspire kids to explore science, math, and engineering in the world around them.

Starring: Frank WelkerJeff BennettRino RomanoAnnie MumoloJim Cummings

Creator: Joe Fallon

TVYCartoonsAnimationComedyKidsAnimals & NatureTV Series2006
  • hd

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