Jersey Shore
Skins UK
Twisted
The Fosters
Switched at Birth
Teen Shows
Teen Shows
Jersey Shore
TV14 • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2009)
Skins UK
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2007)
Twisted
TV14 • Legal, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Fosters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Switched at Birth
TV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Attaway General
Teen, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Science Fiction, Music • TV Series (2020)
Chicken Girls
Drama, Teen • TV Series (2017)
The O.C.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
Blossom
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
The D'Amelio Show
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2021)
Looking for Alaska
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Grown-ish
TV14 • Comedy, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Science Fiction, Teen • TV Series (2017)
The Bold Type
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Younger
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Good Trouble
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
Little Fires Everywhere
TVMA • Drama, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Veronica Mars
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Siren
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
One Tree Hill
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
America's Next Top Model
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Teen • TV Series (2011)
The Secret Life of the American Teenager
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Baby Daddy
TV14 • Comedy, Teen • TV Series (2012)
Greek
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Party of Five
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Everything's Gonna Be Okay
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Love, Victor
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Sister, Sister
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1994)
Moesha
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
Felicity
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
My So-Called Life
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1994)
Freaks and Geeks
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Teen Wolf
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Cruel Summer
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Motherland: Fort Salem
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Reservation Dogs
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2021)