Add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Hulu for just $11.99/month more

To get started, choose your Hulu base plan starting at $7.99/month, then add Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Hulu.

SIGN UP NOW

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME premium add-on auto-renews at $11.99/month (or then-current regular monthly price) after 7-day free trial (if any) ends, unless canceled. Cancel anytime. Free trial offer for new and eligible returning Paramount+ with Showtime add-on subscribers only. Paramount+ with Showtime requires Hulu base plan subscription. Showtime and select Paramount+ content available via Hulu. Additional Paramount+ content only available via Paramount+ app. Terms apply.