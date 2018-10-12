Original • 2 seasons available (26 episodes)

Light as a FeatherLight as a Feather

An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.more

An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes w...More

Starring: Liana LiberatoHaley RammBrianne Tju

Creator: R. Lee Fleming Jr.

TV14DramaTeenHorrorTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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Made by Her: Hulu X Reframe
Light As a Feather Season 2 (Part 2 Official Trailer)
Light As a Feather Season 2 (Official Trailer)
Light As a Feather Critical Acclaim Promo
Light As a Feather Official Trailer
Light As a Feather - Official Teaser

About this Show

Light as a Feather

An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

Starring: Liana LiberatoHaley RammBrianne TjuDylan SprayberryJordan Rodrigues

Creator: R. Lee Fleming Jr.

TV14DramaTeenHorrorTV Series2018
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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