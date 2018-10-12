An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.more
An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes w...More
Starring: Liana LiberatoHaley RammBrianne Tju
Creator: R. Lee Fleming Jr.
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
About this Show
Light as a Feather
An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.